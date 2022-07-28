LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped once again, raising the grand prize to $1.1 billion.

Though no one has hit the jackpot, there were more than 35,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Arkansas for Tuesday’s drawing. Winning tickets for $500 or more were sold in more than 25 Arkansas cities including Little Rock, North Little Rock and Hot Springs.

Picking up lottery tickets can sound exciting, but officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is warning the public of potential scams.

“We have heard from players that they have received phone calls telling them they won the Mega Millions jackpot,” ASL executive director Eric Hagler said. “The first thing to remember is if you didn’t purchase a ticket, you can’t win. And the only way to claim your prize is through the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock.”

Hagler noted that lottery representatives may contact players to notify them on promotions to play again. However, he stressed that players must come forward to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. If a lucky player hits the jackpot, they will have the option to take the cash option of $648.2 million.