In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The excitement for the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow nationwide!

The jackpot reached an estimated $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot reached $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20 Powerball drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth $238,000 ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.