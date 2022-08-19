EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The location has changed for an annual school supply giveaway that was set to take place at Mattock’s Park.

Veronica Bailey, founder and chief executive officer of Meet Me at the Court, announced the Sharion Bailey Whitlock Backpack and School Supply Giveaway: “From Court to Class” is still scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20, but the location has changed due to rain. It will be held at the Frank Hash Tailgate Pavilion behind the TAC House, located at 1101 N. West Ave.

This is the ninth year Meet Me at the Court is providing area parents and children with supplies ahead of the school year. Bailey said this giveaway is in honor of her late sister, Sharion Bailey Whitlock, who was a school teacher.

“Each year gets more exciting! We want to help release burdens on our local parents. With inflation, this is such a big help,” explains Bailey.

The school supply giveaway will be a drive-through event, Bailey said.

Items parents can expect:

Backpacks

School Supplies

Lunch Carriers

Bailey explains other activities will still go as planned.

There will be free food and drinks, as well as drawings for children to win a bicycle. Tickets will be issued to children and the winners will be selected based on their ticket numbers.

MMC and The Bailey Family teamed up with the Sugar Town Riders motorcycle club to host the giveaway.

As of Friday morning, Meet me at the Court is still accepting additional donations.

If anyone is interested in donating to the giveaway or has additional questions, contact Veronica Bailey at 870-310-0391.