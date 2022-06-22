MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–With temperatures rising, local medical experts are attempting to keep their patients safe. Dr. Samer Roy suggests avoiding the heat if possible.



Dr. Samer Roy,” “We have to approach this in a very common-sense way, avoid the heat, be in a cool environment, drink plenty of liquids.”

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency more than eleven thousand Americans have died from heat related injuries between the years of 1979 and 2018. Dr. Roy says the heat can cause severe pain.



Dr. Samer Roy, “Heat exhaustion can cause your body to overheat, causing you to pass out maybe, making you have to go to the hospital, worst case scenario you could maybe have a brain injury.”

Dr. Roy says safety precautions such as staying hydrated and protecting your head will keep you cool during the summer heat.



Dr. Samer Roy, “We should hydrate as much as possible by drinking water, but if you have to go outside wear a head covering like a hat, a straw hat, or whatever covers your head and try to be in the shade if you can.”



We will keep you updated in regards to the heat index on air and online.