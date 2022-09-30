EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)– South Arkansas individuals in need of mental health services can now find treatment close to home.

On September 30, the Medical Center of South Arkansas held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Behavioral Health Unit.

“We will be able to get patients in quickly and provide that much-needed service here in this area,” explains Nancy Schierding, Interim Director of Behavioral Health at MCSA.

Hospital employees, elected officials and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the eighteen-bed behavioral health unit on Friday, September 30. Attendees could also take a tour of the space designed to support patient care and healing.

The 11,700 square-foot unit is equipped with ligature-free furnishings, weighted furniture and centrally controlled mechanical systems to provide patients eighteen and older seeking high-quality behavioral health services with a welcoming and comfortable environment.

“Our goal is to provide treatment to adults with a wide range of acute psychiatric issues so they can return to their community with improved function,” says Dr. Althea Conley, psychiatrist at Medical Center of South Arkansas.

The Medical Center of South Arkansas behavioral health unit will provide patients with various support ranging from medical physicians to clinical therapists and psychiatric nurses. Other treatment options the facility can assist with include major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder one and two, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

“Behavioral health services play a vital role in the well-being of our community as they help people overcome mental illness. Our investment is for individuals and families looking to ensure support, which will provide care where it’s needed most,” says David Fox, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Center of South Arkansas.

MCSA’s Behavioral Health Unit will begin servicing patients on Monday, October 3, 2022.

To learn more about Behavioral Health Services at the Medical Center of South Arkansas, call (870) 863-2000 or visit their website here.