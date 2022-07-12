MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–One local camp is welcoming special needs children to join in on the fun this summer. Med camps of Louisiana allows children with special needs to one week at camp. Campers attending the camp say the experience is the highlight of their summer.



Bryce, Med Camp Camper, “Man it’s fun and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”



Med Camps of Louisiana was founded in 1987 and provides individuals with special needs the opportunity to enjoy camping to the fullest, canoeing, archery, and arts and crafts are just a few of the activities that campers are able to enjoy. Kids attending the camp say they look forward to coming to the camp every summer.



Elliot, Med Camp Camper,” It’s fun you will have a lot of fun, the food’s amazing and I love it.”



Noah, Med Camp Camper,” “It’s very fun we have art, a pool, and karaoke and stuff and it’s my most favorite camp ever.”



Assistant camp director Landon Brown was once a camp counselor at the camp and says he encourages parents to allow their children to join the fun



Landon Brown, “Come out check out our camp. We have testimonials from other parents from campers, and then anytime they want to call and get to know us the leadership staff, the counselors we are just a phone call away. We will meet them at the camp m show them around, anything that will make them feel more comfortable we are willing to do.”



The camp is held every year during the Summer.