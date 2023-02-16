EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US and nearly half of the American adults live with chronic high blood pressure.

To promote heart health awareness, the Medical Center of South Arkansas’ Healthy Women Board held its annual Healthy Heart Healthy You luncheon on February 16 at the El Dorado Conference Center.

“This event has been going on since 2011 as go red is how it originally started. And then in 2017, we rebranded to Healthy Heart Healthy You so that we’re able to keep the money here in our local areas,” said Ashley Nelle with the Healthy Woman Board.

To help educate the community on the importance of heart health, attendees of the event heard testimonials from local heart attack survivor, Alison Alderson who just had a heart attack in late December.

The event was hosted by Danyelle Musselman, wife of the University of Arkansas Men’s Basketball team head coach and former sports broadcaster.

“Protect your heart, and health, know your numbers. If you sense that something is wrong, go check it out and advocate for yourself,” explains Musselman.

Musselman is the current Co-Chair of the Coaches vs. Cancer Wives & Friends team and serves as the Market Chair for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Mid-South Region. Musselman shares three children with her husband Eric Musselman and previously covered sports for local and national TV markets including ESPN, FOX Sports and more.

Community members learned heart facts and tips while enjoying a heart-healthy lunch. Along with a silent auction and complimentary on-site heart health screening.

All funds raised at this year’s event will benefit the MCSA’s Auxillary, a nonprofit organization that has a loyal commitment to the community and health care in south Arkansas.