Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe to recognize National Day of Prayer- May 6

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will join the nation tomorrow, Thursday May, 6 in recognizing the National Day of Prayer.

The City of Monroe will host a prayer event on the front steps of Monroe City Hall at 6:30 P.M..

According to a release, Mayor Ellis invites all people of all faiths to come out and pray for the nation.

Local religious leaders have also been invited to participate in the event.

While the mask mandate has been lifted for City of Monroe offices, participants are urged to practice social distancing and stay home if they feel sick.