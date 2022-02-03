MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement is providing funding through the 2020 Victims of Crime Grant to assist law enforcement agencies. The total grant amount is $38,287.

There are many times where officers have cases where a sexual abuse of domestic abuse victim is determined to be at risk of a repeat offense due to the nature of the suspect. The officer will notify the Domestic Abuse Detective of the need for the alarm hardware to be installed at the victim’s residence.

Once installed, the victim has a panic button and/or sensors that detect the suspect’s entry to the residence. Patrol and dispatch will instantly be notified by a silent alarm notification of the victim’s residence in need of immediate police response. Victims will no longer have call the Police Department requesting help because help will be provided to victims at the push of a button.