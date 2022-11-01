EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Early voting is underway in the Natural State. Before heading to the polls to cast your vote, it’s important to know who you want to vote for. Our station set out to hear from the three candidates vying for the mayoral position for the City of El Dorado.

“We need to be good stewards of the tax money that comes in. We need to make sure that we get our bills paid. We need to be very sensitive to the needs of the community. It’s about the 17,756 people that say, we are citizens of El Dorado,” explains Republican candidate Paul Chaote.

“I want people to know what have done, what I have tried to accomplish, what needs to be accomplished. These positions are positions of service, not power so we need people to understand how city government involves the citizens and that’s been one of my main focuses,” said Democratic candidate Veronica Smith-Creer.

“I think the biggest thing that our city needs is unity, bringing everyone together, allowing everyone to have equal opportunities to do the same things,” explains Independent candidate Tokorrie Cato.

Early voting in Union County runs until November 7. All residents in Union County should vote at the Municipal Auditorium located at 100 W. 8th St. during polling hours on Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 6 PM and Saturday from 10 AM until 4 PM.

After early voting wraps up, residents can vote at one of the polling locations throughout the county. To see a full list of those locations, click here.