Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to offer free cancer screenings on Thursday and Friday

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will be offering free breast and colorectal cancer screenings in Winnsboro, La. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, and in Monroe, La. on Friday, December 3,2021.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., Mary Bird Perkins will be located at 802 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. They will be in the parking lot across from K&S Drugs.

This event is being held in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past twelve months.

Appointments are required for all screenings. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps. To make an appointment, please call

(318) 414-9758.

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., Mary Bird Perkins will be located at 2701 Louisville Ave. in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, La.

This event is being held in partnership with Bradie James’ Foundation 56. These screenings are made possible through a generous donation from former LSU linebacker Bradie James, a Prevention Partner of the Cancer Center. All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past twelve months.

Appointments are required for all screenings. Woman’s Hospital will be onsite to provide mammograms while Mary Bird Perkins will offer clinical exams. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps. To make an appointment, please call (318) 414-9758.