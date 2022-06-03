LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host free breast and colorectal cancer screenings in Lake Providence, La. The screening will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at Jong’s Supervalu, located at 217 North Hood Street.

Early detection is key when it comes to treating cancer. For this reason, we believe that every community deserves access to preventive care and cancer screenings. Our Prevention on the Go program enables us to bring early detection services to people right where they live. We encourage the community to come out and take advantage of this opportunity. These free screenings are available to residents so they don’t necessarily need to travel to Monroe or Jackson for care. Myra Gatling-Akers, Regional Manager of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

To schedule an appointment, be sure to call 318-414-9758.