RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 10, 2022, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host free breast and colorectal cancer screenings at Home Hardware in Rayville, La. The screening will take place from 8 AM to 1 PM.

At Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, we believe every community deserves access to preventive care and cancer screening services. We are proud to offer this event for residents of Rayville. We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this opportunity. Early detection is key when it comes to treating cancer – an early detection and diagnosis could save your life.

Myra Gatling-Akers, Regional Manager of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center