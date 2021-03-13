Marvelous Marvin Hagler, boxing legend and former undisputed champ, dead at 66

Former heavy weight champ, Marvelous Marvin Hagler is dead at age 66.

Hagler was widely known for his title as the undisputed middle weight champion from 1980- 1987. During his career, Hagler recorded 52 knockouts.

His wife, Kay G. Hagler, made the announcement on Facebook saying in part

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.

Members of the Boxing Community took to social media to share condolences and memories and stories of Marvelous Marvin.