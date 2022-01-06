Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Today Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing at 2:30 PM addressing Louisiana's response to COVID-19. The press conference will be streamed live in the video player above. We will also stream the briefing on the MyArkLaMiss Facebook page.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,403 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 879,549 and the total number of deaths to 15,027.