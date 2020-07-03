Manifest/Rhinehart Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

La Salle Parish, La. (07/03/20)— The Manifest/Rhinehart Water System in La Salle Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are from Webb Camp Road to the end of Highway 126 and ALL adjoining roads.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Manifest/Rhinehart Water System.

