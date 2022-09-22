Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have one of the suspects in the high-speed chase in Calhoun, La. in custody. According to authorities, the second suspect, who is seen in the photo, is still on the run.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the second suspect, contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200. As always, will keep you updated once we receive more information.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A manhunt is underway for two male suspects who police say were last seen crashing a vehicle on Calhoun Barn Road in Calhoun, Louisiana after attempting a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office posted an alert to the public on their Facebook page Wednesday evening. You can read OPSO’s complete post below.

Authorities are asking if you see either of the suspects to call local law enforcement immediately.