Mangham residents prepare to receive new mayor

MANGHAM,La(KTVE/KARD)–Mangham residents are preparing to receive a brand-new mayor. Both mayoral candidates are eager to share their plans for the future. Owner of “Morning Glory Gifts” and Mangham mayoral candidate Nikki Mooney says if elected she plans on making Mangham and even better town for those that live there



Nikki Mooney, “This is a first for me, but I think being in business for almost 35 years that definitely qualifies me. I think the city’s great the way it is, but with anything change is good, we’re a little town and we could use a grocery store and I know that’s something that the mayor before wanted.”



Mayoral Candidate Anthony Kilian says his purpose for running for mayor is to bring change to Mangham, and if elected as the new mayor of Mangham, investing in the youth will be a top priority.

Anthony Killian, “It’s about growing the town of Mangham, it’s about a change that is happening, and you can feel it in the air in Mangham. We’re looking to build a recreational facility for our youth. We’re wanting to build parks for another part of our town as the youngsters grown up in Mangham, we want to make sure they have something to do. We have new businesses that are checking in are we’re just looking to find our niche if you will in this society.”

