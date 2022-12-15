MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mangham Girls and Boys Basketball team host a Thursday night doubleheader with Caldwell Parish.

The Lady Dragons lead with 16 points over Caldwell Parish in the first quarter, as the second quarter tipped off. Mangham continued to hold a lead ending the first half 24-16.

Later in the third quarter, The Lady Spartans managed to cut the lead within seven.

Caldwell Parish trailing 37-30 with 3:35 left in the third quarter. Later it was about 44 seconds left Lady Spartans Nivea Lowe knocks down a deep jumper to tie the game at 37-37.

It was a back-and-forth battle for the last three minutes in the fourth quarter. Caldwell parish would regain the lead and hold to win 51-49 in the final.