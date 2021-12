MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday December 13, the Mangham Police Department were notified of a student with a weapon in their vehicle.

According to a post on the Mangham PD Facebook page, authorities located the student’s vehicle on the side of Hixon Street near North Street.

After searching the vehicle, officers located a pistol, and charged the student with one count of Possession of a Firearm within 1,000 feet of a Gun Free Zone, and Juvenile with Possession of a Firearm.