TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found shot and killed in the living room of his home in Terry on Friday, December 2.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the shooting around 10:00 p.m. in the 6800 block of Oakley Palestine Road.

They said Joseph Horn was found dead in the living room of his home. He had been shot in his chest. Multiple shell castings were found outside the home.

According to HCSO officials, a suspect hasn’t been identified yet. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900.