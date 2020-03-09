Man dies in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish (KTVE/KARD) (03/09/20)— Early Saturday morning, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Deville, LA.
The driver was properly restrained, but he received fatal injuries.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred at approximately 1:00 A.M. on LA Highway 1207, near Buckeye High School.
The crash involved a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 49-year-old Michael J. Miles.
For reasons still under investigation, Miles lost control, exited the left side of the roadway and impacted a tree while traveling southbound on LA Highway 1207.
Miles sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
A toxicology test was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
