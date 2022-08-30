FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man at the center of a viral video showing law enforcement officers seemingly using excessive force to subdue him has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court.

On August 29, Randal Worcester filed a civil right complaint and a request for jury trial in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, Civil Division, naming Thell Riddle, Zachary King, Levi White, Jimmy Damante, Crawford County and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department as defendants.

