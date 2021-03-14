Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana, with thrown victim still missing in Mississippi River

DESTREHAN, La. —Louisiana State Police have arrested 22-year-old Reserve native Hunter Mason Johnson for the fatal hit-and-run of a Baton Rouge man over the Hale Boggs Bridge in St. Charles Parish on Jan. 14.

After the crash, Johnson fled on foot leaving his vehicle at the scene of the accident.

According to BR proud.com, Troop B says Johnson was traveling south on Interstate 310 on Hale Boggs at 1 a.m. when his 2014 Ford F150 struck 44-year-old construction worker Brady Ortego during a construction zone with other workers on site.

The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the bridge into the Mississippi River. According to officials, Ortega’s remains have yet to be discovered in spite of search and rescue efforts by the Coast Guard as well as local and state officials.

Johnson surrendered himself to Troopers on Friday morning and was placed under arrest and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.