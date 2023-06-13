BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop in Baton Rouge led to the arrest of a Hammond man.

A trooper with the Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop on Saturday, June 10 after seeing a car “with an obviously fraudulent temporary license plate,” according to the affidavit. The stop was made on Airline Highway and the driver was identified as Darryl Bickham, 43, of Hammond.

The responding trooper stated that they could smell marijuana coming from Bickham’s car, according to the affidavit. The trooper put Bickham in handcuffs after seeing a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. The Hammond man admitted that everything in the vehicle was his.

A search of the vehicle uncovered these items:

450 pressed pills, suspected to be fentanyl

150 suspected MDMA pills

15 orange pills suspected to be oxycodone

Bickham was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, June 10. The Hammond man was charged with six counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (oxycodone), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (mdma), driving under suspension and no insurance.

Bickham remains behind bars on a $151,000 bond.