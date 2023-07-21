EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Community members made their way downtown to the up-and-coming restaurant, Barefoot Bistro, for MusicFest 35’s lineup announcement.

“MusicFest is huge around here and with all of the tourists, culture and people that come in,” said the owner of Barefoot Bistro, Melissa Weaver.

On October 6th and 7th, concertgoers can expect three stages featuring performing artists, food, vendors, Kidz World, Rib Cook-Off, 5k and 10k, and a Glow-Foam Party

The two-day festival will include performances by The Cadillac Three, Tonic, Lorrie Mason, and Jessie Keith Whitley plus many local and regional artist Payback: James Brown Tribute, Mad Hatters: Dueling Pianos, Balne Howard, Blackstrap, Brooklyn Fogle, Brody McKinney, Cavin Kemble, Chris Loggins, Crutchfield, DJ Knox, Grayson May, Los De La Hacienda, Jayy Tune, Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second, Jordan Sheppard, JT Lee, Side Street Steppers, and The Taylor Made Band.

“MusicFest has always been a feeling, a nostalgic feeling, so for us to have it back in the streets for the 2nd year in a row for our 35th anniversary… We are pumped,” explained Main Street El Dorado’s Holly Womak.

On Friday, October 6, gates will open at 4 PM.

S﻿tandard Lithium Main Stage-featuring: Tonic, Mad Hatters Dueling Pianos, James Brown Tribute

P﻿J’s Coffee Stage featuring: Grayson May, Crutchfield, The Taylormade Band

Kidz Glow Foam Dance party with DJ Kn0x

On Saturday, October 7, gates will open at 8 AM.

Standard Lithium Main Stage-featuring: The Cadillac Three, Lorrie Morgan and Jesse Keith Whitley

PJ’s Coffee Stage featuring: Brody McKinney, Blane Howard, Side Street Steppers, Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride, Blackstrap, Jayy Tune and Los de la Haacienda

Canfor Southern Pine Acoustic Stage featuring: Cavin Kemble, JT Lee, Jordan Sheppard, Brooklyn Fogle and Chris Loggins

Tickets can be purchased in a bundle for the entire weekend or if interested in single-day passes, Main Street El Dorado is offering that as well.

To purchase tickets, click here.