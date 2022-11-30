MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The “Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge”, along with the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, invited all Arkansas school districts to participate in the challenge recently, and Magnolia students accepted the challenge. The HCMC is a non-profit organization that was created in 2017.

The organization’s goal was to provide holiday cards for as many active duty military service members as possible. 725 students in the Magnolia School District took part in making holiday cards to military members in their campus art classes.

The cards were collected from each campus and mailed to HCMC in early November to ensure delivery for the holidays.