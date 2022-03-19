MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD)–The Macaroni Summer Camp Expo recently took place in Monroe. Organizers of the Expo say the purpose of the event is to bring awareness to summer activities.



Rickey Robertson, Macaroni Kid publisher, “Every year families are looking for activities for their children during the summer. We decided to put on this summer camp expo so families can come to one place to check out everything that our area has to offer.”

The “Macaroni Kid Summer Camp Expo” took place on Saturday March 19th at the Monroe Zoo. This summer kids and teenagers in Monroe will have endless opportunities to learn and have fun, due to multiple summer camps and job opportunities being available. Macaroni kid publisher Rickey Robertson says parents will have unlimited options to keep their kids busy during the summer.



Rickey Robertson, “There’s plenty of options for them to get information about to see what they would find a best fit for their child.”

For more information on the summer camp expo log on to monroela.macaronikid.com.