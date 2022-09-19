WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lumen Technologies has announced the retirement of its CEO, Jeff Storey, after a 40-year career with the company. Lumen has appointed Kate Johnson as its President and new CEO.

Kate’s appointment and the strategic transition announced today are the culmination of a succession plan that Jeff and the board have been engaged in for the past several years. We are confident she is the right leader to take the reins at this important moment in Lumen’s history. Kate is an inspiring and motivational leader who is known for identifying and creating growth. She is the ideal CEO for Lumen. T. Michael Gleen, Chairman of Lumen’s Board of Directors

According to reports, Storey will remain with the company through, December 31, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.