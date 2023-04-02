DALLAS (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers women’s basketball program captured the school’s first national championship with a 102-85 win over Iowa at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Iowa entered today’s final a 3.5-point favorite over Kim Mulkey and company, but the Tigers are hoping to spoil what has been a magical tournament run for Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

LSU star forward Angel Reese set the single-season double-double record with 15 points and 10 rebounds in today’s game. She currently has 34 in LSU’s 36 games this season.