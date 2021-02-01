LSU Health Shreveport on lockdown after attack inside hospital

LSU Health Shreveport is on lockdown after an attack Monday afternoon that left at least one person wounded. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is on lockdown after an attack Monday afternoon that left at least two people wounded.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m., according to Caddo 911 dispatch records. Police say the attacker is no longer at the hospital and officers are actively searching for him.

According to family members, the woman was attacked by her son. Police say the weapon was a large knife and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not confirmed any additional details.

“The safety of our team, patients and community is our greatest priority,” Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport said in a statement released just before 4 p.m. “An incident occurred at our Kings Highway Campus at approximately 2:30 p.m. today. Local law enforcement was immediately dispatched and hospital security initiated a Code Silver, which is still in effect, for the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and providers.

We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will be sharing additional updates as available.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.