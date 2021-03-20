LSU Health: Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine schedule through March 20 – 27

Shreveport, La– In order to accommodate those who work standard hours throughout the workweek, several changes have been made to the vaccination schedule. These changes will delay the second dose of the vaccine.

This will not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents ages 16-64 that have at least one qualifying condition. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Individuals 16-64 must self-attest at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination.

The full list of qualifying health conditions can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged,it is not required to receive a vaccine. The goal of LSUHS community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible.

To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu