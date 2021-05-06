LSU Board of Supervisors selects Dr. William Tate IV as the next university president

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Board of Supervisors selects Dr. William Tate IV as the next president of Louisiana State University, becoming the first African-American to serve as president.
- Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government
- James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System
- William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs