OMAHA, Ne (KTVE/KARD) – For the third night in a row LSU faced elimination and for the second night in a row, it was against Wake Forest. This time, a trip to the College World Series final was on the line.



The Tigers are heading to the College World Series Final thanks to a walk-off 2-run home run from Tommy White in the 11th inning. For White it was his 100th RBI of the season and none bigger.



For all the hype this game carried with it, it lived up to that and some. Rhett Lowder and Paul Skenes delivered one of the best pitching performances in college baseball history.



Skenes tallied eight masterful innings, striking out nine to just two hits allowed and zero runs.



Lowder answered with seven brilliant innings of his own, striking out six and allowing just three hits and no runs.



The Tigers will now face off with the Florida Gators in a rematch of the 2017 final that saw the Gators defeat LSU.