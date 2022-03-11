Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 11, 2022, Fazon Davis was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for Production of Child Pornography.

Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty to Production of Child Pornography on November 22, 2021. According to the information presented in court, on March 25, 2019, a 16-year-old female went to a medical center in New Orleans, La. and alleged that she was sexually assaulted and trafficked by an individual in New Orleans.

Staff at the medical center reported the allegations to the Louisiana State Police and they initiated an investigation. During their investigation, authorities examined the victim’s Facebook account and discovered sexually explicit messages and communication between the victim and Davis on the account. Agents obtained a search warrant for Davis’ Facebook account and found sexually explicit communication and content between Davis and the victim.

Davis was interviewed by agents on May 24, 2020, and he acknowledged that he and the victim had exchanged messages and content but denied having sex with the victim. According to agents, they obtained a search warrant for Davis’ cell phone and discovered multiple videos of Davis and the victim having sex.

Agents learned that the videos were produced on March 16, 2019, at a residence in Monroe, La.

(5/30/19) According to our content partners at the News Star, the case for a Winnsboro man booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple charges is connected to a March sex trafficking arrest in New Orleans.

According to court records for Fazon Davis, age 22, a sixteen-year-old female reported she was raped and trafficked for sexual purposes after Davis, who she identified as “Fazoo,” introduced her to his uncle Melvin Davis, age 42.

Fazon Davis was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Tuesday on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and trafficking children for sex. Bail has not been set.

