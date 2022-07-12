HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— Police across the state are searching for a missing toddler who was last seen in Terrebonne Parish on Tuesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry was seen around 12 p.m. near Main and Mahler streets in Houma. This location is also near the twin bridges overpass that runs over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Harry is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 26 pounds and is 33 inches tall, and was last seen wearing red shorts and a white and blue t-shirt with an orange dinosaur on the pocket.

LSP has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for the child. Anyone who has seen Harry or has any information regarding where he is is urged to call 911, or the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.