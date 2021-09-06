LSP: Level II Missing Child Alert issued for Dixie Inn toddler, non-custodial father

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department for a two-year-old child that was reported missing from his home on Southfield Park Road early Sunday evening.

According to state police, the child was last seen around 5 p.m. with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber, and is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to the alert issued just after midnight Sunday, Xander Scriber is a two-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 24” – 30” tall and weighs about 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.

Police say Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance, providing the following description:

Robert Scriber is a 38-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’03” tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass displaying Louisiana license plate 101EUZ.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Xander Scriber should immediately contact the Webster
Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

