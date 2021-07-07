SPD: Missing 17-year-old possibly abducted in Shreveport park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they are investigating whether a missing 17-year-old girl was abducted at gunpoint from a Shreveport park Tuesday night.

Detectives say 17-year-old Shamia Little along with a man was at Doug Williams Park Tuesday night around 11 p.m. at Jacob and Kennedy Street before another man with a gun confronted them.

Shreveport police confirm that they have detained the man who was with Shamia for questioning but he has not been arrested.

The man who was with Shamia tells SPD that he took off running and it is possible that she was abducted by the man with the gun.

Shamia is described as 5’10” tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer-style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer-style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

If you have any information on where Shamia may be contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.