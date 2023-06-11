LILLIE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 1:30 AM, Louisiana State Police Troopers began an investigation of a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 South of Cook Road.

According to reports, a Nissan sedan, driven by Jaylen Norman of El Dorado, AR, 23, was traveling north on U.S. Hwy 167 in the inside lane and exited right of the roadway. The vehicle became consumed in flames after traveling down a large embankment and hitting a tree.

According to reports, Norman, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. An unidentified passenger was found inside the vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle, Jaylen Norman of El Dorado, AR, 23, and the unidentified passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the crash, contact Louisiana State Police at 318-345-0000.