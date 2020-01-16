LPD Narcotics seizes nearly $170,000 in drugs during traffic stop

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Two Mississippi men were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Lafayette.

Shortly before 1 P.M., Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team, dubbed “TNT”, stopped the men for an alleged traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle, 15 cases (177 pints) of Promethazine, which has a reported street value of $167,802, and approximately 5 grams of marijuana was found, authorities said.

Markise Nettles, 22, and 26-year-old Deryan Mosley, were arrested following the search.

Markise Nettles (LPSO)

Nettles faces charges of possession/sale/distribution of legend drug, possession of schedule I narcotic, and resisting an officer.

Deryn Mosley (LPSO)

Mosley faces charges of possession/sale/distribution of legend drug and traffic violations.

Both men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Each are facing $200,000 bonds.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories