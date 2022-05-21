WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Festival season kept on rolling as Kiroli Park played host to the Love Local Festival today.

For just 5 dollars guests enjoyed live music and shopped with vendors in the well-shaded Kiroli Park. Music groups such as the Cypress Knees and 6-o-Clock Traffic were on the list of performers today. The event was hosted by the Kiroli Foundation and the city of West Monroe to showcase local businesses and artists.

“So we had a number of vendors and live music. some great bands. some of the best around our area. as well as local community groups who performed. it’s been a wonderful day and we have done this to give some of our local talent some love and really give them a showcase to sell their wares to perform”, said Adrienne Lafrance-Wells, Mainstreet director, city of West Monroe.