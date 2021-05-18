Love Local in the Park May 22 at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation will host “Love Local in the Park” this Saturday, May 22, beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Kiroli Park.

According to a press release, Love Local in the Park is being presented by Paramount Healthcare Consultants and Walsworth & Company.

The day will be filled with local musicians and performers on the Kiroli Park Bandstand as well as Yoga in the Park and kayaking on the pond. Food trucks, artisans and makers will also be present on the premises.

Admission is $5 per person and $2 for children ages 10 and under.

Limited seating will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at (318)-396-4016 or email kirolifoundation@westmonroe.la.gov