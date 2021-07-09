Louisiana’s Shot at a Million for first grand prize drawing closes tonight!

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Residents of Louisiana only have a few more hours to apply for the first grand prize drawing of a Shot at a Million bucks for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deadline for the July 14 drawing is tonight, July 19, by 11:59 p.m.

Schedule of drawings:

  • Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. for the July 14 drawing
  • Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. for the July 21 drawing
  • Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. for the July 28 drawing
  • Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. for the August 4 drawing
  • Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

To register or for more information about the vaccine and the Shot at a Million campaign, please visit https://shotatamillion.com/

