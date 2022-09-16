WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development will join partners in West Monroe, La. on September 21, 2022, to update stakeholders on the state’s ongoing rural revitalization efforts. The event is will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center located at 901 Ridge Avenue from 9 AM to 11 AM.

The event is the fifth in a five-week series of events that LED has been leading in rural communities around the state to highlight regional economic development projects; provide an overview of the Strategic Plan for Rural Development created by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization; and offer information about the available resources for rural communities.

The event is open to the public, but advance registration is requested. To register, click here.