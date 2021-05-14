Louisiana Workforce Commission to host series of virtual job fairs

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Workforce Commission says it will be hosting a series of Virtual Job Fairs featuring immediate job openings from employers in top industries.

The agency says their new virtual platform allows employers to fully customize their booth, view resumes and chat live via text or video with attendees.

Workforce Week Virtual Fair Series:

Manufacturing | May 24th from 1-4pm

Health Care | May 25th from 9am-12pm

Hospitality & Tourism | May 26th from 1-4pm

Transportation & Warehouse | May 27th from 1-4pm

Information Technology | May 28th from 9am-12pm

It’s not too late for employers’ to register for the event as well. The Louisiana Workforce Commission says, if your business has at least 5 current openings and you wish to recruit candidates from across the state, you can still reserve a spot at no cost to participate.

Click here for more information.