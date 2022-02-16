MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–The Louisiana Workforce Commission is planning to use a bus to bring job opportunities to resident. A representative from the Workforce Commission says their main goal is to put people to work.



On February sixteenth the Louisiana Workforce Commission unveiled their mobile workforce bus. The bus is equipped with Wi-Fi and laptops for residents to complete job applications. The bus also has a seating area for on the site job interviews. The bus will travel statewide for residents to apply for jobs. Louisiana workforce commission special project coordinator Janna Taylor encourages Louisiana residents to take advantage of the bus.



Janna Taylor, “There are jobs out there and we are ready to get Louisianan’s back to work. Come see us let us help you with your resume, let us help you find training if that’s what you’re interested in, and let us help you get back to work cause that’s what we do at the Louisiana Workforce Commission.”



The bus is expected to be seen at local job fairs in the future.