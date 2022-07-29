FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival is back in downtown Farmerville. The summer heat is scorching many, but it makes for a great opportunity to cool off with a sweet treat!

Local and out-of-state residents are excited to see the festival return for another year.

Alaina Edward, an out-of-state resident, explained, “I’m here every year for the watermelon festival. It’s the best part about Farmerville! It brings everybody to the square to appreciate the small-town community that they have here.”

Louisiana Watermelon Festival runs until Saturday, July 30th.

For more information, visit their website here.