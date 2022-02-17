WEST MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)– The ban went into effect on February 15th at 8am. Private burnings will be allowed by permission of local fire departments and the state’s government. The Ouachita parish fire department fire prevention officer Jason Ditta says the department has recently seen many grass fires and that residents caught violating the ban will be punished.



Jason Ditta, “When you’re burning outdoors it’s not just your stuff that’s at risk it’s your neighbors as well. These fires that we’re seeing right now we’re seeing a lot of grass fires that spread rapidly and they have no bounds, so if you are boring outdoors just know that you can be held libel if your fire spreads to another property. “

State fire marshals have yet to determine when the ban will be lifted.