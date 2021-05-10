Louisiana teen dead, three others injured in single-vehicle crash in stolen vehicle in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man is dead and three other people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 near La. 749 at around 2 a.m. this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Trashawn Harrison, 15, of Abbeville, was ejected from the vehicle, as he was not buckled up, and later died from his wounds, according to State Police TFC Thomas Gossen.

Four juveniles were driving in a Ford Explorer stolen from within the Abbeville city limits on U.S. 167 at a high rate of speed when they were spotted by state troopers. When troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the Explorer refused to stop, starting a pursuit. Because of rainy weather and high speeds, the trooper stopped the chase.

Later, the trooper found the vehicle had traveled off the roadway, struck a parked vehicle, overturned, and struck a utility pole before stopping.

Three other passengers were also unrestrained and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The suspected juvenile driver fled the scene on foot and is being sought by investigators at this time. The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.