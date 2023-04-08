RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing at Louisiana Tech University, has died at the age of 50. Tonya reportedly passed on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service in Dr. Smith’s honor on Monday, April 10, 2023, on Louisiana Tech’s campus at University Hall. Visitation will begin at 10 AM, followed by a service at 11 AM.

Photo courtesy of Kilpatrick Funeral Home

On June 23, 1972, Tonya Oaks Smith was born in West Monroe, Louisiana, to Butch and Becky Oaks of Calhoun. Tonya graduated in the first graduating class from West Ouachita High School in 1990, then attended Louisiana State University to pursue her Bachelor’s degree in Arts in English.

During Tonya’s time in Baton Rouge, she met Keith Smith, whom she eventually married in 1995. Tonya and Keith share a daughter, Rebekah Marshall, who was born in 1997.

Tonya worked and wrote for the Ruston Daily Leader for a brief period of time. The family relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, where Tonya completed a Masters Degree in Communication at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. Tonya worked in communications at ULAR and Henderson State in Arkadelphia. In 2017, the family moved to Ruston, Louisiana, where Tonya worked as the head of the communications department at Louisiana Tech, where she also received her Doctorate of Education in 2023.

Tonya devoted her professional career to the enrichment of higher education, for both the lives of students and educators alike. The family requests that donations go towards Tonya’s favorite cause, the Louisiana Tech University Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be given to the family HERE.